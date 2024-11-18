Kiara Advani embraces her roots in the most hilarious way and every Sindhi will totally relate to this

Bollywood star Kiara Advani continues to charm us, not just with her stellar acting but also her flawless style. Recently, she gave fans a hilarious glimpse into her cultural side, playfully hinting at her roots in a way that’s both witty and unmissable and every Sindhi can totally relate to!

Kiara Advani delighted fans today (November 18) with a playful nod to her roots on Instagram Stories. Sharing a mirror selfie from her washroom, she showcased a golden toothbrush while dressed casually in a white t-shirt adorned with a fort-like print.

Highlighting her sparkling toothbrush, she humorously captioned the post, “Tell me you’re a Sindhi without telling me you’re a Sindhi.” Her quirky take on celebrating her heritage left fans amused and thoroughly entertained!

For those unaware, Sindhis are often associated with a love for all things flashy, and Kiara’s golden toothbrush perfectly fits the bill. Her playful post is a fun nod to this cultural stereotype!

Earlier, Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of a hearty Sindhi meal on her Instagram story. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress posted a picture of a plate filled with traditional Sindhi delicacies, including steamed rice with Sindhi curry, crispy aloo tuk, and flavorful bhindi fry.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Sometimes all you really need is mama's home food," showcasing her love for her roots and the comforting magic of her mother’s cooking.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Kiara Advani is set to explore the world of fantasy comedy with a supernatural twist. A source suggest she’s in advanced talks with Maddock Films for a standalone project titled Devi.

The source said, "Kiara is on the verge of locking a supernatural comedy, Devi, with Maddock. The horror comedy won’t be a part of the Stree Cinematic Universe at the moment, but marks the beginning of a standalone franchise in the fantasy comedy space with some supernatural elements."

Kiara Advani is on a roll with exciting projects lined up! In addition to the supernatural comedy Devi in collaboration with Maddock Films, she’s also gearing up for the highly anticipated Don 3.

