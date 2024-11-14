Kiara Advani’s smokey red monochrome party look in Valentino blazer and 75K footwear is sure to make you go ‘DAMN she’s killing it’

The red color has never looked this hot. When you want to see what a true beauty looks like, just catch a glimpse of Kiara Advani. The style icon always believes in experimenting with her look, and her recent blazer and shorts look is the perfect example. For yesterday’s (13 November 2024) Tira event at Jio World Plaza Mumbai, the actress decided to serve look in a red hot outfit. Let’s break it down here.

Kiara Advani's monochrome red look was an absolute fire. She was wearing an Appliquéd Wool Blazer and Crêpe Couture High-Rise Shorts by Valentino. Her formal outfit isn’t your usual blazer look—it’s a statement piece made for a power-dressing vibe.

The red Valentino blazer is worth checking out. It's designed with bold silhouettes, a deep V-neckline, and full sleeves that give all the right feels. Also, the blazer features a red button, and pocket details slightly below the neckline, the perfect addition of chic, and classy.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress' outfit isn’t just about formal-cum-party look but has a jaw-dropping feature that makes it different from others. The bold blazer has rose details at the end of the sleeves showcasing how a power dressing can be easily turned into an elegant, and sophisticated look.

However, other than rose details, what other element charmed us was her bottom pairing. Ditching those boring pants, she chose to give a bit of a sultry touch. She paired her bold red blazer with the stunning hot shorts, giving all the bijli vibes. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress definitely pulled off this short look so well, that we can’t keep our eyes off her.

Keeping her outfit the centerpiece of her look, Kiara styled her hair into a ponytail. She neatly took her hair behind and tied it into a classy ponytail, giving it a bit of puff details in the front. Her choice of hairstyle was definitely a smart one, as it didn’t take the spotlight from the outfit. Also, her golden accented statement earrings and rings were the right accessory touch to her overall party look.

Enhancing her look, the style queen chose to go for black winged eyeliner, accentuated with defined brows, and sparkling effects on the eyelid. Her bold red lipstick perfectly complemented the sultry vibe of her outfit.

At last, to kick off the event glamorously, and right edge, Kiara Advani wore Christian Louboutin's Hot Chick Sling 100mm Sling Back Pumps worth Rs 75,572. With her overall look, we can say that the actress has the best eyes for fashion, and she’s definitely putting it to the best use.

