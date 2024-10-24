After successful films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, SherShaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani is all gearing up for tentpole spectacles in 2025 starting with Game Changer, followed by War 2 and Toxic. Over the last few days, Kiara has been spotted at Dinesh Vijan’s office in Khar, starting speculations in the industry on what’s cooking. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kiara Advani is discussing a standalone fantasy comedy featuring her in the titular role with Maddock.

According to sources close to the development, Kiara Advani and Dinesh Vijan have been discussing a potential collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. “Kiara is on the verge of locking a fantasy comedy with Maddock. The horror comedy won’t be a part of the Stree Cinematic Universe at the moment, but marks the beginning of a standalone franchise in the fantasy comedy space with some supernatural elements. The flavour of this franchise will be very different from the existing one, and the makers are confident to embark on a fruitful journey,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will go on floors by the middle of 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule and Kiara is also excited to explore a new genre. “It’s going to be Kiara Advani in and as, and the negotiations are in the advanced stages. Once the things are on paper, an official announcement will be made. This could be Kiara’s first film to take off after she wraps up War 2 and Toxic, which are presently on floors,” the source added.

Advertisement

While the speculations in the media suggest that the actress is teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra for a Maddock Film, we hear that both Sid and Kiara have met for standalone films. While Kiara has been meeting for the fantasy-based horror comedy, Sid is meeting director Tushar Jalota for the script reading sessions of his next, which is a slice-of-life journey film. The film is scheduled to go on floors shortly.

Talking of Dinesh Vijan, the filmmaker is at an all-time high tasting back-to-back success in post pandemic world with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and Stree. Next up for his is the Chavva, followed by Sky Force. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Suriya to shoot Ghajini 2 simultaneously; Allu Aravind brings out a new strategy