Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani glow in cute Diwali selfie, excited fans call them ‘The OG Diwali patakas’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also joined the many B-town celebs who celebrated Diwali on October 31. The couple got dressed up in traditional outfits and dropped a selfie, making their fans go gaga.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani blessed the social media feeds of their ardent fans and dropped a selfie together. The celebrity couple got dressed up in Indian attires to be part of the merriment. For the occasion, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress donned a mustard yellow kurta-pajama set while her husband, Hasee Toh Phasee star Sidharth sported a blue kurta. As he took the glowing selfie, his wife posed like a pro, with her hand on his shoulders. “#HappyDiwali Everyone” they penned in the collab Instagram post.

Soon after they dropped the photos, their fans were relieved to have a glimpse of them together. A user penned, “Blessed our feeds” while another wrote, “You both are way too cute.” A third also wrote, “Oh!! The OG Diwali patakas are here.”

A couple of days ago, Kiara was spotted at Delhi airport, flying down to her sasural to celebrate Karwa Chauth with them. While attending festivals with Sid’s family and enjoying the festivities, she is also busy shooting for her Kannada film Toxic and her Hindi language movie, War 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a feature film with Panchayat director Deepak Mishra. A source close to the development exclusively told us, “Ekta Kapoor and TVF have partnered to bring unique yet commercial tales to the big screen. This one is a part of the deal between Balaji and TVF, and the discussions are on with Sidharth Malhotra.”

The informer further stated that the movie is a high-on drama and will be an emotional film, set against the backdrop of a folklore deep-rooted in Hindu Mythology. “The makers have the vision to create a unique cinematic experience like Kantara with the feature film. While Sid is expected to hear the final narration in November, the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in 2nd half of 2025. He will sign the dotted lines once the final narration takes place,” the source added.

But before working with Ekta, he will wrap up shooting for the Dinesh Vijan-produced romantic comedy, which begins in November followed by Race 4.

