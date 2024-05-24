Kiara Advani, Kiran Rao shower love on Payal Kapadia and All We Imagine As Light team as they grace Cannes 2024 red carpet in style

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light made history at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival by receiving an 8-minute standing ovation after its premiere. The team looked fabulous as they graced the red carpet in style. Now, Bollywood celebrities Kiara Advani and Kiran Rao have reacted to their red carpet moment.

Kiara Advani and Kiran Rao react to Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light's red carpet moment

On Instagram stories, Kiara Advani showered love on Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light as the team graced the Cannes 2024 red carpet in style. Kiara praised the team, writing, "Shine On." Kiran Rao also shared the team's red carpet moment, showering love with heart and celebratory emojis.

Have a look here:

All We Imagine As Light and team at Cannes 2024 red carpet

All We Imagine As Light gets 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2024

All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film in the Cannes 2024 competition in 30 years, made quite a splash at its world premiere at the film festival, leaving international audiences impressed. The film got a hearty eight-minute standing ovation following its debut, which is among the longest of this edition of the film festival.

The film, which makes Payal a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or, scripted history at the fest. According to Deadline, Payal is the first female Indian filmmaker to screen a movie in the Cannes competition, along with the film being the first Indian production in competition in three decades.

Speaking to Deadline, Kapadia said, "India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years."

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film's synopsis depicts Nurse Prabha's routine in Mumbai being disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Simultaneously, her younger roommate, Anu, faces challenges in finding privacy in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town offers them the chance to fulfill their desires in a secluded environment.

