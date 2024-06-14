9 new Hindi movies that must be added to your watchlist this weekend

Bollywood has currently been enjoying a purple patch after delighting fans with several content-driven, entertaining films. Not only these films have managed to win over the audience but also received rave reviews at the box office. Thus, we have specially assorted a list of new Hindi movies that you should also not miss this weekend.

9 new Hindi movies that you must watch right away

1. Munjya

Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Suhas Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Suhas Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Where to watch: In the theaters

Sharvari starrer new Hindi movie is currently shining in the theaters. Another installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe has been receiving immense love from the audiences. Out of the Hindi new comedy movies, Munjya gives a perfect blend of horror, laughs and entertainment.

The film narrates the story of a boy, Bittu (Abhay Verma) who has unrequited love for Bella (Sharvari) but she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba. The past story reveals that Bittu was denied to marry Munni, a girl seven years older than him. Following his family’s disapproval, he performs certain rituals in the jungle but dies tragically in the process and turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his beloved.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Durgesh Kumar

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Durgesh Kumar IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Amongst Netflix new movies Hindi, Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies needs no introduction. A delightful watch is set in the year 2001 and narrates the stories of two newly married village girls who find themselves in a serious crisis after they get swapped in a passenger train while travelling on their way back home with their respective husbands. The social satire is not only engaging and entertaining, but also delivers its message effectively.

3. Crew

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Crew is the new Hindi Bollywood movie that has recently debuted on the OTT after its successful reception at the box-office. If you’re looking for something very light-hearted and full-on entertainment, then you can surely enjoy this heist comedy at the comfort of your own. One of its kind, this new Hindi movie narrates the story of three air hostesses essayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who carry out a massive gold smuggling operation.

The epic, hard-hitting situational comedy is sure to keep you intrigued throughout.

4. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Priti Shroff

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Priti Shroff IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Out of several new Hindi movies this week, Do Aur Do Pyaar has recently made its way on the OTT. The young age drama film explores new age friendships and relationships. The story narrates the saga of two married couples who have found two lovers out of their wedding to spice up their dull and uneventful life.

5. Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, RMadhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj

Ajay Devgn, RMadhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Horror Thriller Drama

Horror Thriller Drama Where to watch: Netflix

The new Hindi horror movie that delighted Cinephiles this year was supernatural thriller and horror, Shaitaan. The plot, centered around black magic, tells the tale of a cheerful family whose lives take a dark turn when their daughter falls under the control of a mysterious force. Possessed by the 'shaitaan', she ultimately attacks her father and causes harm to her brother.

6. Madgaon Express

Cast: Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Kunal Kemmu

Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Kunal Kemmu IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re spoiled for choices with a plethora of movies, then Madgaon Express is one of the highly-recommended pick out of new Hindi movies on OTT. Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut and how. The ever-so-entertaining film explores the story of childhood friends who embark on their dream of taking a low-budgeted trip to Goa.

Little did they expect their trip will turn out to be their tryst with unexpected situations; leading them to embroil in the quirkiest of situations.

7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy

Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, Sci-fi, Thriller

Action, Sci-fi, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

New Hindi action movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also recently made available on the streaming platform. This film tells the story of two court-martialled officers who are assigned to stop the antagonist, who calls himself 'pralay (destruction)', from seeking revenge on the Indian army. Their mission is to protect a crucial national asset. If you're a fan of intense action, this movie is definitely worth watching.

8. Maidaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel

Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Biographical drama

Biographical drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The new release Hindi movie, Maidaan, led by Ajay Devgn is rather a motivational story that is sure to leave you inspired. The biographical drama based on the life of the Indian national football team coach, Syed Abdul Rahim chronicles his life incidents and highlights his contribution in the golden era of football from 1952 to 1962 under his leadership.

Set in a newly independent India, the film narrates the challenges faced by Rahim in building a strong team for the global stage.

9. Article 370

Cast: Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, Sukhita Aiyar, Raj Arjun, Arun Govil, Sumit Kaul, Ashwani Kumar

Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, Sukhita Aiyar, Raj Arjun, Arun Govil, Sumit Kaul, Ashwani Kumar IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Another addition to our list is the movie Article 370 directed by Aditya Dhar. This new Hindi film aims to portray the complexities of the events that resulted in the revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to the state of J&K and has been a subject of discussion since 1947. If you have a keen interest in socio-political matters, this movie should definitely be on your watchlist.

Which one of these new Hindi movie are you looking forward to watching this weekend, do let us know in the comments section.

