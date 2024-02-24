Kiara Advani reveals how she fell in love with Sidharth Malhotra: 'He just felt like home'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are hailed as one of Bollywood's cherished couples, unveiled the details of their love story a year into their marriage. During a recent interview, Kiara opened up about how she fell in falling in love with her Shershaah co-star, Sidharth Malhotra. Expressing a deep connection, she described how he consistently felt like a comforting 'home' to her. The revelation provides insight into the genuine and affectionate bond that has endeared them to fans, making them an inseparable and beloved duo in the world of Bollywood romance.

Kiara reveals how she fell in love with Sidharth Malhotra

As per ABP News, Kiara delved into her romantic journey with Sidharth and expressed that he consistently felt like a comforting 'home' to her. She shared, "For me, he just felt like home. Everything I was with him, I just felt like I was home. That says a lot because I do come from a home where there is a lot of love, nurturing, and pampering, all of us to each other. It is such a fulfilling home that I come from that to feel the same thing with someone else, I just knew that this is it,".

When asked about a defining moment, she explained, "There was never a moment or something specific that happened that made me think like that. It was very organic." She also emphasized her ability to balance personal and professional life, stating, "I am very all hearts. If I want to do something then I will go for it and then dekha jaaega. I will manage everything else."

Advertisement

About Kiara and Sid

In February 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. Recently celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sidharth commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post featuring a candid snapshot from their vacation and added the song "Ishq Bulaava" from Hasee Toh Phasee. Alongside the image, he expressed gratitude, stating, “It’s not the journey or the destination; it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove.” The post encapsulates their enduring love and the joy they find in navigating life together.

Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kiara has several exciting projects lined up, one noteworthy venture is the Pan India film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. Additionally, she is poised to step into the YRF universe, speculated to join the cast of the much-anticipated War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in crucial roles. The inclusion of Don 3 in her repertoire adds to the anticipation, ensuring a promising and dynamic year ahead for her professional journey, marked by diverse and high-profile projects.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Aside from featuring alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the film Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the role of a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force. In this venture, he shared the screen with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Furthermore, there are ongoing talks between Sidharth and renowned director Meghna Gulzar for the Maddock production, Spider, in which he is set to be paired with Janhvi Kapoor. This diverse array of projects reflects Sidharth's versatility as an actor, showcasing his ability to take on varied roles across different genres and platforms.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar announces first romantic song from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha in THIS unique way