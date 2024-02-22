Karan Johar announces first romantic song from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha in THIS unique way

Following his role in Rohit Shetty's cop-series Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to impress audiences with his upcoming film, Yodha. The movie is highly anticipated and promises to showcase the actor in intense action scenes. Since the release of its initial poster and the teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting for more updates from the film. Now, Karan Johar has announced that the first song from the film which is a romantic song, will be released soon.

Karan Johar announces the first romantic song from Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha will be released soon

Today, on February 22, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a carousel post on Sidharth Malhotra’s famous romantic songs which included Sau Aasmaan, Ishq Wala Love, Zehnaseeb, Bolna, Raataan Lambiyan and titled it as “Stages of falling in love ft. Sidharth Malhotra,” in the first slide. The last slide included the name of the upcoming romantic song, Zindagi Tere Naam, from his highly anticipated film Yodha.

Sharing the post, Karan wrote in the caption, “A history of bonafide swoon worthy love songs with the one & only @sidmalhotra...expressing every emotion of love felt. And a new one coming soon....!! #ZindagiTereNaam #Yodha in cinemas March 15,” and added a red heart emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Advertisement

About the Teaser of Yodha

At last, the teaser for Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has been released by the creators. In the thrilling teaser, Sidharth Malhotra portrays a commando, undertaking a daring mission to save a hijacked plane. The teaser highlights his intense action-packed character, hinting at an exciting movie experience. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action-packed scenes in this upcoming hit.

TAKE A LOOK:

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's new-look poster

Earlier today, on February 18, Sidharth Malhotra shared a new poster of his upcoming movie, Yodha, on Instagram. In the poster, Sidharth is seen holding a firearm as he prepares for battle, hinting at intense action ahead. The tagline of the film, "Brace For Impact," adds to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

While sharing the poster, Sidharth wrote, “Focus set, destination in sight! (accompanied by a fire emoji) #YodhaTeaser arriving on your screens tomorrow at 1PM. #Yodha in cinemas 15th March.”

TAKE A LOOK:

About the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is a collaborative effort between Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, this action-packed film guarantees an exciting movie experience. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, it also features the impressive performances of actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

The film, which centers on a tense hijacking situation, is scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Fans are excitedly awaiting the teaser's premiere on February 19, eagerly looking forward to the release of both the trailer and the soundtrack.

Yodha is all set to hit the big screens on March 15, this year.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

In addition to appearing alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra recently portrayed a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, starring alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He is also in discussions with acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar for the Maddock production, Spider, where he will be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Yodha: Kiara Advani has THIS reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's film’s grand poster reveal before teaser release