Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan supported her decision to live independently; says she 'didn't fear divorce'

Aamir Khan's relationship with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, has been a subject of much discussion among gossip circles. Their amicable bond stands out, as they maintain a close friendship despite their separation. Notably, they actively co-parent their son, Azad, and even collaborate on various film and project ventures. Recently, Kiran shared that Aamir has been incredibly supportive of her desire to live independently.

Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan supported her decision to live independently

In a recent interview with Brut, Kiran Rao opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan. When asked about her fears regarding divorce, she candidly responded, "I didn't fear divorce. I took my sweet time about it, so I didn't have any worry about it."

She emphasized the strength of their bond, stating that despite the separation, they remain deeply connected and have immense respect and love for each other. "I knew that I needed my space and I wanted to live independently and felt that it was better for my own growth. Aamir acknowledged that as well and supported it, so that actually really helped", she added.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao lived together before getting married

When asked if she believes marriage needs to be reconsidered, Kiran expressed that she has always felt that way. She and the Dangal actor lived together for a year before tying the knot, mostly because of their parents' wishes. And even at that time, they recognized that marriage can be beneficial if both individuals and the couple function well within it.

She believes that how you understand marriage matters because it serves a social purpose and is significant for many people and their children. Marriage offers valuable things like a new family, relationships, and a feeling of security and stability.

The Laapataa Ladies helmer highlighted the issue of how marriage often suppresses, particularly women. Finding a way to express oneself more freely within marriage is something that deserves discussion. In our evolutionary history, we lived in groups, so the pressure of nuclear family dynamics, especially on women, is significant. Women are expected to manage the household and maintain family ties, including with their in-laws. Navigating these expectations requires discussion.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan divorced in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Khan.

