Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao-Azad sing at sangeet; newlyweds look all things elegant; WATCH
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad showcased a beautiful gesture by singing at the sangeet ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The newlyweds looked absolutely enchanting. Take a glimpse!
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is embracing a joyous chapter in her life as she prepares to marry Nupur Shikhare in a traditional Marathi wedding at Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur on January 10, 2024. The couple had a legal ceremony on January 3, 2024, in an intimate yet lavish affair held in Mumbai. Now, as the celebrations continue, a special surprise unfolded at the sangeet ceremony, with Ira receiving a heartwarming gesture from her father, Aamir Khan.
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad sing Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka at the sangeet
Today marked the sangeet ceremony for Ira Khan and Nupur, and a heartwarming video clip making rounds on social media captured an adorable moment. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, presented a special performance at the celebration. Dressed in traditional attire, the trio serenaded the to-be-married couple with beautiful songs, including the heartfelt rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka especially dedicated to Ira. Notably, during the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai part, it was Azad who took center stage.
Take a look at this heartwarming video:
Breaking away from conventional norms, Ira maintained her minimal chic yet unconventional style for her sangeet, following her mehendi ceremony. She chose a traditional lehenga with intricate embellished embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to her look. What truly stood out and added an unconventional twist was her choice of a deep red hooded cape, replacing the typical dupatta.
Embracing the gorgeous ensemble, Ira kept her makeup balanced with a touch of minimal glam. A video capturing the entrance of Ira and Nupur at the sangeet venue, set to the melodious tune of Afreen Afreen, is circulating online, providing a glimpse into the couple's special moments.
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more