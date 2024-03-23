Kriti Kharbanda gets coolest wedding gift from husband Pulkit Samrat; WATCH them happily 'slide' into married life

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been leaving all their fans mesmerized with the pictures from their wedding celebrations. The couple got hitched on March 15 in ITC Manesar and have been dropping some fun and dreamy pictures. A couple of hours back, Kriti had teased all the fans about getting a great wedding gift from her hubby and now she has dropped pictures of her enjoying the gift and we bet you are going to love it.

Pulkit Samrat gifts Kriti Kharbanda a slide

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Kharbanda dropped some really cool pictures from her wedding party with Pulkit Samrat. In the first picture, we can see the couple sitting in front of a big Mr and Mrs light. The actress looks stunning in a flowy flower-printed gown while the actor looks dapper in a black tuxedo. The next post is a small clip of them sliding down and having a blast.

The third picture can see them in the middle of dancing followed by a picture of them sliding. Sharing these pictures the actress wrote, “Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs.”



Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram stories a while back and announced that her husband got her the best wedding present. And that she cannot wait to show it to her fans.

After sharing these fun pictures, she took to her stories and shared the clip of them sliding and wrote, “Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! Yes a SLIDE! Let that sink inn!



Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram a couple of days back and treated fans with some amazing pictures from their mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Pulkit can't stop gushing over Kriti as she gets her mehendi done. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in shared pictures. Kriti took to Instagram stories and re-shared the photos and wrote, "Ishq Ka Rang".

The couple looks absolutely amazing, and they captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."



Kriti Kharbanda’s pehli rasoi

Just days after tying the knot with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti treated her Instagram followers to glimpses from her 'pehli rasoi.' She shared the picture of yummy-looking halwa and also quipped that it was approved by Pulkit’s dadi.

