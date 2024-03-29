Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 29: Makers paused in silence after locking in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif for Ek Tha Tiger; Kriti Kharbanda gushes as Pulkit Samrat performs pehli rasoi

On the twenty-ninth day of March, the Bollywood scene was electrified with thrilling updates, igniting anticipation among fans and media circles alike. Kabir Khan revealed interesting details of how the casting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif happened in Ek Tha Tiger, and shared insights into the makers' reactions when it finally materialized. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda gushed over Pulkit Samrat as he prepared his pehli rasoi as a newlywed. These standout moments defined a bustling day in the world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 29, 2024

1. Kabir Khan and Aditya Chopra went silent after signing Salman and Katrina for Ek Tha Tiger

During an interaction with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Kabir Khan discussed the process of casting Salman Khan for Ek Tha Tiger. He revealed that he, along with YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra, visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment to discuss the film. He mentioned that Katrina Kaif was already cast for the role of Zoya, and due to Salman and Katrina's recent breakup, he initially hesitated to approach Salman for the role of Tiger.

Kabir shared, "Adi and I were driving back from Galaxy Apartment to Yash Raj Films, and we were silent because we had just cast Salman Khan for the first time for Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger), and Katrina was already there. I think for about 5-10 mins we kept silent, and then he said, 'yaar bahot badi casting hai' (Friend, this is an incredible casting). And the very next day we announced it."

Advertisement

2. Pulkit Samrat performs his pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's house

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images featuring her doting husband, Pulkit Samrat. In the pictures, the Fukrey actor can be seen delightfully performing his ‘pehli rasoi’ as he cooks scrumptious halwa in the kitchen of his in-law's house in Bengaluru. The proud wifey Kriti shared the post with the cutest caption. Take a look:

3. Imran Khan and Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's Bandra apartment

According to a report published in Money Control.com, Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have rented a home in Mumbai at a whopping rent of Rs 9 lakh per month. The couple leased the apartment in Bandra from renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor was previously residing in his bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

The report further suggests that Bandra's apartment is a sea-facing home located next to a building where his uncle and superstar Aamir Khan had previously rented an apartment.

4. R Madhavan reveals who would he cast in 3 idiots today

When asked in an interview with Travel+Leisure India, R Madhavan was questioned about who he would cast if 3 Idiots were to be remade today. After thinking for a blink of a second, he replied, “Actually nobody! There’s no replacement. Maddy, that’s it. They’ll have to find somebody.” Then he corrected himself and said, “It’s not possible, Sorry!” and smiled.

5. Salman Khan remembers late actor Satish Kaushik

When Salman Khan arrived for the special screening of Patna Shuklla last evening, he was asked about late actor Satish Kaushik’s presence in the film. Reacting to it, the Tiger 3 actor in a dejected voice mentioned, “Humare toh bade hi close the voh. Aur sabse amazing cheez yeh hai ki unhone apni har… jo jo project pe voh kaam kar rahe the, voh sab unhone khatam kar diye. Every project of his… Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein bhi the voh (We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also).”

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Parineeti Chopra feared losing the role after being asked to sing over Zoom call