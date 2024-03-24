Unseen PICS from Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat’s wedding ft. Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh

Social media is abuzz with endearing pictures and videos of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding. The couple tied the nuptial knot on March 15 in Delhi. Ever since then, the much-in-love couple has been sending the internet into a frenzy with pictures from their wedding, that look straight out of a fairy tale. In addition to this, Pulkit’s friends from the Bollywood and Fukrey gang including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha also attended the special occasion. A while back, Varun shared several happy unseen pictures from the wedding.

Varun Sharma drops unseen PICS from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pre-wedding functions

On March 24, a while back, Varun Sharma hopped onto his Instagram handle and shared several unseen happy moments from the wedding celebrations of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The series of pictures offered a peek into the joyous pre-wedding celebrations, including Haldi and sangeet ceremony.

While delighting fans with these unseen pictures, the Fukrey actor expressed his happiness over Kriti and Pulkit getting married. Extended his warm wishes, he wrote, “Pyaaar Pyaaar aur sirf Pyaaaaar Jab Do Pyaare Doston Ki Shaadi hoti hai toh Baraat mai Naachne ka Maaza Hi kuch aur hota haiLove You Guys @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Rab mehar kare Hamesha!”

The first photo in the carousel of images features Pulkit wrapping his arm around Kriti with parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hold each other’s hand. In addition to this, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh also flash bright smiles along with others as they pose for the camera lens.

The upcoming pictures are nothing but the captured moments of the pleasant fun they’ve had during the wedding. The following pictures feature Fukrey gang goofing around and laughing out loud as they were clicked in the candid moments. In one of the pictures, Pulkit is also seen dancing with his Varun and Ali alongside.

Kriti was fast enough as she replied to the post immediately and wrote, “We love you! (Accompanied by red-heart emojis)”

Manjot Singh's quirky yet cutesy wish for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

In addition to this, minutes later, Manjot Singh also crafted a beautiful post and wrote, “Jab do doston ki shaadi hoti hai, tab hum ladka aur ladki, dono ke taraf se hote hain! Congratulations you beautiful Couple @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Ishq Mubarak!”

After a significant courtship period, Kriti and Pulkit got married in Delhi following Punjabi rituals.

