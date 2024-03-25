Kriti kharbanda's pre-wedding pics steal our hearts, but her double pallu blouse is highlight of carousel

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are a well-known Bollywood couple who started dating in 2019 and finally tied the knot on March 15, which brought a wave of joy among their fans. They first shared pictures of their wedding, which received a lot of love and blessings from their fans. Now, they have shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, such as the Haldi ceremony, which are melting the hearts of their fans.

The most unique thing about their haldi ceremony was that instead of using traditional haldi paste, they applied multani mitti (Fuller Earth) to their faces to achieve a radiant glow on their skin. Kriti and Pulkit have consistently amazed fashion critics with their outfits at every event they attend. Now, they can't possibly lag in fashion at their wedding either.

Krit Kharbanda's unique haldi outfit

Kriti and Pulkit have shared glimpses from their fairytale wedding, and we’ve fallen in love with them all over again. They have shared pictures of their haldi ceremony, where we can see Pulkit and Kriti sitting together, both looking fantastic in ethnic wear. Kriti’s outfit completely caught our attention. Kriti picked a modern sharara from the designer Riddhi Mehra. Kriti’s sharara set featured cropped choli with scalloped borders.

The top was adorned with tone-on-tone floral sequin embroidery throughout, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. The fun twist in her sharara was that the choli’s sleeves had organza trails cascading from both sides, adding a unique touch. She paired matching sharara pants with choli, featuring embroidery that seamlessly blended into the design of the choli.

Kriti’s jewelry can be an inspiration for upcoming brides

If the bride’s outfit is unique, then her jewelry should also be unique, and that was the case with Kriti as well. She adorned her hands with Hath Phool with tiny pearls, along with matching chandbalis (moon-shaped earrings) and a mang tikka (forehead ornament). Her hair was braided with pearl strands to complete the look. Adding to the charm was a small mini purse held in her hand, which added to the elegance of her outfit.

Kriti made sure that she didn’t go overboard with her make-up. She added an ample amount of mascara and kohl to her eyes with a bronzed touch for a hint of sparkle. Her nude, glossy lips complemented her make-up as well as her attire. Her make-up was impeccably done, but it couldn’t outshine her natural bridal glow.

Pulkit Samrat, the happy groom

Kriti’s happy groom, Pulkit, donned a yellow kurta by Anamika Khanna with a unique touch. One side of the kurta featured a multicolored floral print, adding vibrancy to the attire. The kurta had a shorter length in front and a longer length at the back. He paired the kurta with white flared pants, completing his stylish ensemble.

