WATCH: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate one month of marital bliss with wedding video ft special song

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in Delhi in a close and intimate wedding ceremony with their loved ones. It's been a month since their union. Time flies, and today, on their one-month wedding anniversary, the couple took to Instagram and shared an emotional and heartfelt wedding video with their wedding song Turr Chaliyan.

The newlyweds were spotted reaching Mumbai airport on March 20 hand-in-hand, making their first appearance after their wedding. The wedding glow on their faces was unmissable. The actress flaunted her sindoor and chooda and looked pretty in a pink outfit while Pulkit donned a blue kurta.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate one month wedding anniversary

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and dropped a video sharing glimpses of their wedding. The duo also thanked Nasha Boy for creating their wedding song titled Turr Chaliyan. In the video, Pulkit can be seen calling his bride Kriti, and as she sees him, they both run to each other and share a warm hug (happy tears, yes). The video gives glimpses of the ceremonies and is simply nothing short of joy and all things dreamy.

About Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding celebrations started on March 13th. The duo got married on March 15th at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR. Pulkit and Kriti shared their first wedding photos with their fans a few days after the wedding. Their pictures were no less than a fairytale! They looked very happy, and their glowing faces were really beautiful. In the first photo, they can be seen walking together, holding hands, and smiling happily while guests throw flower petals on them.

For the unversed, the love story between the couple sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating that those were not rumors. Meanwhile, fans are elated to get the first pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as husband and wife.

