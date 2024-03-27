Did you know Kriti Kharbanda’s pink wedding lehenga honors Pulkit Samrat’s late mother’s special wish?

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently began a new chapter in their lives as they tied the knot after dating for several years. Their wedding ceremony was a beautiful affair held at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, surrounded by their loved ones. The newlyweds shared enchanting pictures from their special day, with their stunning outfits stealing the spotlight. Interestingly, it has now been learnt that Kriti's lehenga holds a special significance as it honors a cherished wish of Pulkit's late mother.

Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding lehenga is a heartfelt tribute to Pulkit Samrat’s late mother

It has been revealed that Kriti Kharbanda's choice of lehenga for her recent wedding to Pulkit Samrat holds a deeply heartfelt symbolism. Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna, and while its aesthetic appeal is undeniable, the significance behind this choice runs much deeper.

According to close sources, Pulkit's late mother harbored a special wish for her son's wedding which was to see his bride decked up in a pink lehenga, her favorite color. The source mentioned, "Pulkit's mom's favorite color was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti.” Thus, Kriti’s choice was a heartwarming tribute in memory of Pulkit's beloved mother.

Kriti's active participation in the selection of the wedding attire further served to emphasize the deeply personal significance attached to the choice of garments. With great attention to detail, Kriti took on the task, driven by the desire to honor Pulkit's late mother's wish, which she embraced as a blessing. From the outset of the planning process, Kriti was meticulous, ensuring that every aspect of the outfit exuded the Indian ethnic charm, guided by the pink hue.

This thoughtful gesture not only honored Pulkit's family legacy but also imbued their union with profound symbolism, signifying not just love and remembrance but also the beautiful amalgamation of past and present.

Accompanying their wedding announcement on Instagram was a caption that beautifully captured their love: “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

