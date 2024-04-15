Bollywood Newswrap, April 15: Salman Khan's 1st appearance post-gun-firing incident; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary celebration

On the fifteenth day of April 2024, a lot happened in the glitzy world of Bollywood. After the alarming gun-firing incident, Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment with high security. On the other hand, an inside glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary surfaced on social media. Let's revisit today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 15, 2024

1. Salman Khan's first appearance post gun-firing incident

On April 15, a while ago, Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment, Bandra, in a car the day after the shocking gun-firing incident. The actor's car was surrounded by high security. Reportedly, two suspects have already been arrested in the case.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chef shared a customized menu card designed for the couple's second wedding anniversary celebration. It featured an animated image of Ranbir and Alia enjoying a bowl of spaghetti, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, stood in between them, grabbing onto the same strand. Inside the menu, a love-filled picture of Alia and Ranbir was attached too. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

3. Arbaaz Khan releases official statement regarding gun-firing incident

Day after the gun-firing incident, Arbaaz Khan shared an official statement and brushed off the rumors of the family not feeling unaffected by the incident.

Advertisement

A part of the statement read, "Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."

4. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate one month of marital bliss

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and dropped a video sharing glimpses of their wedding as they celebrated their one-month marriage anniversary. The duo also thanked Nasha Boy for creating their wedding song titled Turr Chaliyan. The video gives glimpses of the ceremonies and is simply nothing short of joy and all things dreamy.

5. Vidya Balan opens up on returning as OG Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan is set to return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa as an OG Manjulika. When asked how exciting it is to do comedy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya exclusively told Pinkvilla, "It's great." An excited Pratik Gandhi also added, "Manjulika is back." The actress concluded by saying she wants to do an out-and-out comedy full of 'paagalpanti' (madness).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer but later joined Bollywood, worked with Ranbir Kapoor and became big OTT star