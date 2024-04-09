Gudi Padwa 2024: Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more Bollywood stars extend wishes to fans

This time of the year marks the beginning of the New Year for many people. Celebrated under different names, various regions across the country embrace the fresh start. In West Bengal, it's known as Poila Boishak, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka observe Ugadi.

In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa takes the spotlight. People adorn their homes and attire themselves in new clothes. It's the Marathi New Year, celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity. Gudi Padwa also signifies the commencement of the harvest season. Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes for Gudi Padwa 2024.

Bollywood Celebrities extend Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram stories and shared a picture to extend heartfelt Gudi Padwa wishes to his fans and followers.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instgram stories and a shared picture of herself and extend Ugadi wishes to her fans.

Jackky Bhagnani

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram stories and shared a video extending Ugadi/Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes.

Malaika Arora

Taking to Instagram stories, actress Malaika Arora shared a picture extending heartfelt Gudi Padwa wishes.

Kriti Kharbanda

Newlywed Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful picture of herself in a peacock green saree. Along with that, she extended Ugadi wishes to her fans and followers.

Sonali Bendre and Vaani Kapoor

Actresses Sonali Bendre and Vaani Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the joy of festivities and extend Gudi Padwa wishes.

Gudi Padwa marks the end of harsh winters and the start of spring. May the beauty of spring and blossom find a way to your life as well.