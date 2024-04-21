Newlywed Kriti Kharbanda drops UNSEEN pics from Mehendi ceremony; flashes bright smile as she plays 'dress up'

The lovey-dovey couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a fairytale wedding at the ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, in Delhi on March 15. They exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The couple has been sharing photos from their Mehendi, Sangeet ceremony, and others, and today, April 21, the actress again shared some unseen pictures from the Mehendi ceremony and penned a sweet note.

Kriti Kharbanda looks radiant in unseen Mehendi ceremony pictures

A while ago, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, the actress can be seen admiring herself in a mirror wearing her Mehendi special lehenga. The second snap lights up everyone's hearts as she flashes her bright smile while getting her Mehendi done. The next two pictures show Kriti fixing up her earrings and her lehenga.

The other glimpses showcase the actress getting ready for the ceremony surrounded by her close and loved ones.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Playing dress up with my most favorite people! (red heart)"

Have a look:

Fans took to the comment section and dropped lovely words. One wrote, "Prettiest Bride In The Town" Another commented, "Really very beautiful." Others also praised Kriti and her mesmerizing Mehendi look.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding pictures

The couple delighted their fans and followers with the first photos from their wedding a few weeks ago. Their wedding pictures are like something out of a fairytale! They look incredibly happy, and the radiance on their faces is truly captivating. The first image captures them strolling together, hand in hand, beaming with joy as guests shower them with flower petals.

Another photo shows Pulkit hugging Kriti tightly as she lovingly plants a sweet kiss on her husband's forehead. Additionally, there is a stunning snapshot of the Fukrey actor adorning his lady with a mangalsutra. The couple shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

On April 15, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat dropped a video to celebrate one month of their marital bliss. The duo also thanked Nasha Boy for creating their wedding song titled Turr Chaliyan. In the video, Pulkit can be seen calling his bride Kriti, and as she sees him, they both run to each other and share a warm hug (happy tears, yes). The video gives glimpses of the ceremonies and is simply nothing short of joy and all things dreamy.

