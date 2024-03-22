Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat’s sangeet PICS are proof of crazy fun they had; call it 'epic celebration'

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have left all their fans in awe after they dropped dreamy pictures from their wedding. The couple got hitched on March 15 in ITC Manesar, and since then, have been enjoying their extended wedding celebrations. After some lovely mehendi pictures, today the actress has shared crazy Sangeet pictures and it is proof of the fun they had.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s Sangeet pictures

Taking to her Instagram handles, Kriti Kharbanda shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram. In the first picture, we can see Pulkit Samrat holding the actress close and looking at her with love-filled eyes while dancing with her. The next picture beautifully captured them in action while they were dancing their hearts out.

In the third picture can see the actress sitting on a dhol to dance and having a blast. The next is a cute picture of the two where they share an intimate moment. Followed by a picture that seems to be from Kriti’s performance. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! ❤️ the Samrat’s and Kharbanda’s were the perfect team ❤️.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram a couple of days back and treated fans with some amazing pictures from their mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Pulkit can't stop gushing over Kriti as she gets her mehendi done. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in shared pictures. Kriti took to Instagram stories and re-shared the photos and wrote, "Ishq Ka Rang".

The couple looks absolutely amazing, and they captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

Kriti Kharbanda’s pehli rasoi

Just days after tying the knot with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti treated her Instagram followers to glimpses from her 'pehli rasoi.' She shared the picture of yummy looking halwa and also quipped that it was approved by Pulkit’s dadi.

