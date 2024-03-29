Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are the newlyweds of Bollywood. The two got married earlier this month on March 15. Ever since then, the couple has been sharing endearing pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. In addition to this, the duo has never missed a chance to give a peek into their married life shenanigans. Now, most recently, Kriti Kharbanda dropped another cute post revealing Pulkit’s ‘pehli rasoi’ and the story behind the same will melt your heart.

'Green Flag' Pulkit Samrat performs his 'pehli rasoi' at Kriti Kharbanda's house

On March 29, a while back, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images featuring her doting husband, Pulkit Samrat. In the pictures, the Fukrey actor can be seen delightfully performing his ‘pehli rasoi’ as he cooks scrumptious halwa in the kitchen. In one of the pictures, Pulkit also proudly flaunts the fully-cooked delicacy garnished with dry fruits on the top of it.

The proud wifey Kriti shared the post with the cutest caption as she wrote, “Green flag alert! (accompanied by red-heart emoji).” She further narrates the story by revealing, “Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened :)”

She further continues by writing, “Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, “halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.” I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, “that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in bangalore. Simple!”

“He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! (accompanied by red-heart emojis),” she added.

She concluded the post by writing, “Thu Thu Thu (accompanied by nazar amulet and eye holding tears) P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world (accompanied by red-heart emoji) #besthusbandever #myhome”

Ali Fazal reacts to the post

Reacting to the post, Pulkit’s Fukrey co-star and actor Ali Fazal impressed by the sweet gesture of Pulkit shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “You guys are too cute!!” “Also another simple thing s-Feed halwa to frands..” He also extended his wishes by writing, “God bless you both with all the love kasam se” and tagged Pulkit in the story.

In addition to this, several fans also gushed over the actor’s cute act. A fan wrote, “Pulkit best husband, friend and lover forever,” and another fan commented, “Bravo Pulkit , well done seems like you are a genuine gentlemen,” while a third fan remarked, “This is so sweet and so special God bless you both in abundance for everything.”

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat after years of dating tied the nuptial knot on March 15 in Delhi. The intimate wedding affair was attended by the close family and friends of the couple. Furthermore, Pulkit’s Fukrey co-stars and actors Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal with his wife Richa Chadha also attended the couple’s special day.

