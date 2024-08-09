Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan ‘Dhokebaaz’ after release of his song Khoobsurat with Shraddha Kapoor; ‘Stree no. 2 in ur life haan’

Stree 2, the next installment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films, is all set to arrive in cinemas on Independence Day 2024. Characters of the universe making cameos in each other’s films has become a trend. Recently, Khoobsurat, a new song from the upcoming movie, has been released, which features Shraddha Kapoor with ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon, who is the lead in Bhediya, called Varun ‘Dhokebaaz’ and pointed out that he had a ‘Stree no. 2’ in his life.

Varun Dhawan is making a guest appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2. He is a part of the romantic song Khoobsurat with Shraddha as a crossover between Stree and Bhediya. Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a hilarious edit that was about him taking ‘badla’ (revenge) from Kriti Sanon, who danced with Rajkummar in the song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from the film Stree (2018).

Amused by the edit, Kriti responded to Varun, saying, "Hahahhahaa.. see, that Haveli is where I got bitten! But I think you’ve forgotten who bit you on the bum!" Playfully calling him out for the new song, Kriti said, "Dhokebaaz! Stree no. 2 in ur life haan!"

Check out Kriti and Varun’s stories!

Khoobsurat is a soulful romantic number that has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. Sung by them and Vishal Mishra, the lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the music video, Rajkummar’s Vicky and Varun’s Bhediya are seen competing for Shraddha’s attention.

The cast of Stree 2 also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie arrives in cinemas on August 15, 2024. It will be clashing with two other films at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia also has a cameo as Shama in the song Aaj Ki Raat, which is a sizzling dance number. Another high-energy dance track, Aayi Nai, has also been released from the music album of Stree 2.

