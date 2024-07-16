Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor gives peek into ‘Sarkate ka aatank’ with new poster ahead of trailer release

The release of the highly anticipated sequel of the 2018 film Stree is not too far away. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this horror comedy is all set to entertain audiences on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. After the release of its teaser, the makers will now unveil the movie’s trailer on July 18. Shraddha has offered a peek into the horror that awaits the viewers ahead of the launch of the trailer.

Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster 2 days before Stree 2’s trailer release

Today, July 16, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Stree 2. In the poster, a hand was seen holding their braid which seemed to be glowing with lightning. A scary shadow was visible in the background.

The poster had the tagline “O Stree raksha karna (O Stree protect us)” written on it along with the film’s title and the line “Sarkate ka aatank (Sarkate’s terror).” It also mentioned, “Trailer… 2 days to go.”

In the caption, Shraddha wrote, “Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din! (A big news - Stree is coming in just 2 days) #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024.”

Have a look at her post!

More about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2

The ensemble cast of Stree 2 features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Stree 2 will be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein as well as John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa, which are also releasing on the August 15 holiday.

