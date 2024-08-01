Stree 2 song Aayi Nai OUT: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s playful chemistry shines; Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti, Abhishek add their tadka

The month of August 2024 has begun and the highly anticipated movie Stree 2 is just two weeks away from release. It is the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree and brings back Rajkummar Rao as well as Shraddha Kapoor in their beloved roles. The trailer and the first song, Aaj Ki Raat, have already increased the excitement among the viewers, and now the second track from the album has been unveiled. Aayi Nai is a fun party number which showcases the crackling chemistry between Shraddha and Rajkummar.

Today, August 1, the makers of the upcoming movie Stree 2 launched a new song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Titled Aayi Nai, the track has been sung by Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar. The duo of Sachin-Jigar has composed the song while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song is a playful dance number where Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky is waiting for Shraddha Kapoor’s character and keeps imagining her everywhere. The on-screen jodi sets the screen on fire with their high energy and catchy steps choreographed by Jani Master.

Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee also make an appearance in the song and add their own fun to it by doing the hook step.

Watch the song’s music video here!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the music video in the comments section on YouTube. They praised the vocalists as well as the performances of the lead pair of Shraddha and Rajkummar.

Advertisement

One person said, “Singerr, performance, Lyricist, composer just killed it and made this immortal. Most iconic song in recent years,” while another wrote, “Pawan Singh voice + shraddha kapoor dance + Rajkumar Rao acting = masterpiece.”

Alongside the lead pair of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the cast of Stree 2 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. They will be portraying significant roles and adding to the entertainment that awaits the audience. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is helmed by director Amar Kaushik.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerized the fans with her dance moves in the song Aaj Ki Raat. Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and director Amar Kaushik also made an appearance in the song and were seen swooning over her. Aaj Ki Raat has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar have lent their vocals to the catchy number.

Advertisement

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 will hit the big screens on August 15, on the special occasion of India’s Independence Day. Two other films, the situational comedy Khel Khel Mein and the action drama Vedaa, also arrive in cinemas on the same day.

ALSO READ: Vedaa: Sharvari's upcoming film's trailer gets shoutout from rumored BF Sunny Kaushal; 'This is going to be epic'