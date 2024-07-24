Kriti Sanon's vacation mode on as she flies to London ahead of her birthday with sister Nupur; see PIC

Kriti Sanon, who entered showbiz alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over a decade. Kriti often grabs headlines for her personal life, be it her link-up rumors with co-stars like Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas or her family time on social media.

The actress has now taken a break from work to celebrate her birthday this month.

Kriti Sanon jets off to London ahead of her birthday

On July 23, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her sister, actress Nupur Sanon. The photo shows the Sanon sisters having a gala time with each other as they are on their way to London.

Kriti opted for a black leather jacket and white top, Nupur wore a white graphic shirt. Both of them look oh-so-cute while posing for their selfie.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star flashes a million-dollar smile. The Filhaal actress makes a pout in the picture.

Kriti accompanied the post with a caption that reads, "Vacay time. #LondonDiaries."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram story here:

Nupur Sanon's beau is also a part of their London vacay

Nupur Sanon reshared Kriti's Instagram story on the platform. Nupur's rumored beau, singer Stebin Ben, has accompanied them on their vacation. Her Instagram story is proof of it.

In a picture posted on the Instagram story, Nupur can be seen posing with Stebin as they share a cute moment. "Let's go," the actress wrote while adding an aeroplane and blue heart emojis.

Both the photos were clicked when the trio was presumably at the airport.

Here's a picture of Nupur and Stebin:

For the uninitiated, Kriti Sanon will turn a year older on July 27 this year.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon had two releases this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Kriti was paired with Shahid Kapoor in co-directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In Crew, she featured alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the lead role.

Kriti is now making her production debut with Netflix's upcoming film, Do Patti. She will also star in the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial thriller and is all set to share screen space with Kajol.

