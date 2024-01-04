KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor credit half-siblings Arjun-Anshula for helping them 'hold everything together'

Following the tragic demise of their mother, the iconic actor Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor discovered comfort in the presence of their half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Despite the tough period they endured, the Kapoor sisters have consistently spoken openly about the steadfast support they received from Arjun and Anshula. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, they reiterated how their half-siblings remained a pillar of strength during the most challenging phase of their lives.

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are pleased to have more support

Sharing insights into their bond with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor conveyed to Karan Johar, “It feels nice to have more people that I can call and ask stupid questions all the time. Besides Dad and Janhvi, they helped me hold everything together. They centre me in a certain way. I go to Anshula for certain things and I go to Arjun bhaiya for certain things.”

Swiftly, Janhvi Kapoor supplemented Khushi’s remarks by saying, “ More people to have our back which is always nice.”

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's favorite among his kids

During the chat, The Archies actress also shared a personal insight, revealing with pride that she holds a unique place in her father, Boney Kapoor's heart among his four children—Janhvi, Arjun, Anshula, and herself. Describing a poignant moment, she recounted how her father was visibly moved and teary-eyed after witnessing her debut film for the first time, and this emotional state persisted for three days. Experiencing a surge of paternal pride, he sent her random messages expressing sentiments like, "You are just so good, beta." The actress found these messages endearing and sweet.

Following this revelation, Karan Johar directed a question to Janhvi, asking if Boney exhibited similar emotions when her debut film, Dhadak, hit the screens. Confirming, she mentioned that he did shed tears and everything, but there was something different in his emotional response when it came to Khushi. Fondly recalling their childhood, the Goodluck Jerry actress humorously shared an anecdote of Boney returning from work midday to play with Khushi, playfully announcing, "Now I am recharged, Now I'll go back to work," to which Janhvi humorously interjected with a cheerful, "Hi, I'm also here."

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor recently showcased her acting prowess in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she made a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Looking towards the future, Janhvi is set to make her Telugu debut in the highly-anticipated film Devara, alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, she is also gearing up for the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Furthermore, she is set to lead in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

Shifting focus to Khushi, her debut film The Archies recently premiered on Netflix. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film featured notable performances from Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and others.

In an exclusive revelation by Pinkvilla, it has been disclosed that Karan Johar is working on a romantic comedy featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. This project, intended for a direct-to-digital release, will be produced by Johar's digital production arm, Dharmatics. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam, is slated to begin filming soon.

