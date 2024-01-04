KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor recalls Khushi comforting her following news of Sridevi's passing; 'She stopped crying'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The most recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 premiered on Thursday, featuring the glamorous and beautiful sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The episode was filled with gossip, shared anecdotes, and lighthearted fun as the sisters opened up about various aspects of their lives. In a heartfelt moment, they reflected on their emotions upon receiving the news of their mother, Sridevi's, untimely passing and shared insights into how they navigated through that challenging period. Janhvi also touched upon Khushi's role in comforting her during those difficult times.

Khushi Kapoor comforted Janhvi Kapoor during her moments of grief following Sridevi's demise

During the conversation, Karan Johar addressed the profound impact of losing a parent on one's sense of bearing. He shared insights from his conversations with Janhvi Kapoor, emphasizing Khushi Kapoor's remarkable strength in coping with the loss of their mother, Sridevi. In response, Khushi revealed that it took her some time to fully accept and process the reality of her mother's passing. She acknowledged feeling confused initially but credited the presence and support of Janhvi and their father, Boney Kapoor, for helping her navigate through those challenging moments.

Chiming in, Janhvi shared, "The thing that I remember when I got the call I was in my room. I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since."