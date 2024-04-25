Laapataa Ladies OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kiran Rao’s directorial backed by Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao made a comeback to the director’s chair with the film Laapataa Ladies this year. After being screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, this Aamir Khan-backed film hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Now, almost two months after releasing in cinemas, the comedy-drama is set for its OTT premiere on April 26, giving viewers the chance to enjoy the story from their homes. Read on to learn more details about the film’s digital release.

Date of Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies OTT release announced

Today, April 25, the highly anticipated release date of the movie Laapataa Ladies was officially announced by its streaming service, Netflix. Audiences will have the opportunity to either watch the film for the first time or experience its heartwarming narrative again.

In an Instagram post, Netflix India shared a poster of the film featuring the cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. The post revealed that the film is set to drop on their platform on April 26 at 12 am.

The caption, which tagged the cast and crew of the movie, read, "TAAZA KHABAR: Laapataa Ladies mil chuki hai! (Breaking News: Laapataa Ladies have been found!) #LaapataaLadies, starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix!"

Have a look at the post!

More about Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao

Created under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay and dialogue, with additional dialogue by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Presented by Jio Studios, the movie is Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture after Dhobi Ghat. Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Revolving around the adventures of two young brides and their journey of self-discovery, the film received a standing ovation during its premiere at TIFF. Upon its theatrical release, Laapataa Ladies received immense appreciation from the critics and the audience for its story, performances, witty humor, and entertainment value.

