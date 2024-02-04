‘I rejected Aamir Khan’, says Kiran Rao; reveals actor auditioned for Ravi Kishan’s role in Laapataa Ladies

The much-anticipated film Laapataa Ladies is less than a month away from its release, sparking excitement among eager audiences. Directed by Kiran Rao, who is making a return to the director's chair after a significant hiatus, the film is a comedy drama backed by Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Kiran shared an interesting tidbit about the film's casting process, revealing that Aamir himself had auditioned for a role in the movie. However, after reviewing the audition of Ravi Kishan, who eventually landed the role, Kiran humorously stated that she "rejected" Aamir for the part.

Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan wanted to play Ravi Kishan’s character in Laapataa Ladies

In a recent interview with The Week, Kiran Rao, gearing up for the upcoming Laapataa Ladies, shed light on Aamir Khan's potential special appearance in the film. Kiran revealed that Aamir expressed genuine interest in the role and the duo even engaged in extensive discussions regarding him portraying the character of Manohar, eventually played by Ravi Kishan.

According to Kiran, Aamir was deeply enamored with the character and even went as far as conducting costume and makeup tests, showcasing his dedication to the role. Kiran acknowledged Aamir's commendable performance during the audition process, describing him as "really good, obviously."

However, upon viewing Kishan's audition, Kiran sensed a refreshing unpredictability, “a complete surprise,” in his portrayal, which she found intriguing. She expressed, "When Aamir is in a role, it sort of sets up expectations for this character."

Kiran then playfully noted, “I rejected Aamir Khan. I did actually in this case.” However, she emphasized that Aamir was fully onboard with the decision by the end of the deliberation. Kiran revealed that Aamir believed Kishan would bring a unique dimension to the role and perhaps do it better justice.

Praising Ravi Kishan's performance, Kiran commended him for infusing the character with a “kind of juiciness” and described him as "perfect" in portraying the role of a "slimy cop.”

Kiran Rao on not casting popular stars in Laapataa Ladies

During the same conversation, Kiran Rao addressed her decision not to cast famous or established stars in her film Laapataa Ladies, revealing that it was a deliberate choice. She explained that she was fortunate because Aamir Khan was fully supportive of the idea.

According to Kiran, Aamir also shared her conviction that the story required a sense of authenticity and rootedness, with faces that were fresh enough to be convincingly believable in the rural setting depicted in the film. This approach aimed to avoid raising any preconceived expectations and allowed the story to unfold organically.

Kiran emphasized the uniqueness of her actors, both physically and facially, different from those typically seen in glamorous Bollywood films. She stressed, “So that was important to me that they feel like 20 years ago in a village.”

