Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gets postponed; Ektaa Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee’s film to now release on THIS date

After almost 14 years since Love Sex Aur Dhokha hit the screens, Ektaa R Kapoor is gearing up to entertain the audience once again with its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The movie has generated considerable anticipation since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, the team has now unveiled the new release date on Valentine's Day, intensifying the buzz surrounding the film. Initially, the makers decided to release the movie on February 16, 2024 but now the movie will hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

The revelation of the release date has heightened the curiosity and eagerness among eager fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's arrival to see how the narrative unfolds and what new dimensions the sequel brings to the acclaimed franchise.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gets a new release date

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures took to Instagram and shared a motion poster with the release date of the movie. The caption read, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April”.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to be released under the production banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies.

Deets about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

In October 2023, Kapoor's much-anticipated project, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 - A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal, had already captured widespread attention. To unveil more details, the creators tantalized the audience with a series of captivating posts on Balaji Motion Pictures' official Instagram handle.

In a creatively timed move, aligning with October 30 as World Dhokha Day, the makers shared a plethora of intriguing posts to generate excitement among viewers. The caption with the creative post read, "If you've also experienced Love Sex aur Dhokha, today is the day to celebrate (accompanied by a heart-break emoji) #NationalDhokhaDayLSD2."

The shared post ingeniously merged the themes of National Text Your Ex Day and Halloween Day, featuring a collection of exceptionally quirky, humorous, chilling, and relatable quotes about exes. The inclusion of a burning skeleton head symbolized the impending Halloween Day, while the quotes for the exes around the corner perfectly resonated with the ongoing National Text Your Ex Day festivities.

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010. Also known by the acronym LSD, the movie is an Indian Hindi-language anthology found footage drama. The screenplay, crafted by Banerjee and Kanu Behl, explores three distinct yet interconnected narratives involving honor killings, an MMS scandal, and sting operations. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Priya Sreedharan under ALT Entertainment, the film features a cast mainly composed of newcomers, including Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma.

Banerjee's inspiration for the film stemmed from encountering various video clips with explicit content, leading him to delve into the circumstances that led to such situations. Initially conceiving two short stories, Banerjee expanded them into three, creating a narrative that unfolds through the lens of diverse digital cameras, including a handycam, an amateur film camera, a security camera, an underwater camera, and spy cameras.

Cinematographer Nikos Andritsakis and editor Namrata Rao contributed to the film's unique visual and storytelling approach, while Sneha Khanwalkar composed the music with Banerjee writing the lyrics.

