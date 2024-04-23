Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra likes to keep her fans in the loop about what is happening in her life through her social media posts. From her glam photoshoots to a sneak peek at her personal time off the camera, the actress shares it all on Instagram.

Quite recently, the actress was on a trip to Bikaner, and has taken to the Gram to give her fans a virtual tour of the place. In one of the pictures, she was also seen posing with Ektaa Kapoor.

Ridhi Dogra drops enchanting pictures from Bikaner

Ridhi Dogra looked elegant in a stunning white dress as she posed against the grand palace in the background. With each picture and video, she showcased the enchanting beauty of Bikaner.

She shared a candid moment with her friend and celebrity Ekta Kapoor. In the last picture, The actress also thrilled fans by posing with co-actors such as Rahul Vohra, Suhaas Ahuja, Gaurav Arora, and others, sparking curiosity about her upcoming projects and their bond both on and off-screen. She wrote in the caption, “30 days of Bikaneri bhujiya aka dump ! Part 1.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Fan reactions

As soon as Ridhi Dogra uploaded the series of pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation. With one fan eagerly awaiting updates on season 2 of The Married Woman, one user wrote, “Half of #Themarriedwoman crew was there. Any update on season 2?.” Another user commented, “I'm missing your stories, especially the morning ones but glad you're back home. Take some rest now. Hugs.”

Advertisement

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra has worked across all mediums, including films and OTT. Her breakthrough came with the gripping psychological crime series Asur, where she portrayed Nusrat alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

Additionally, She gained popularity for her stint on the series titled The Married Woman. Speaking about her journey in the film industry, Ridhi Dogra was praised for her performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She played the role of Kaveri Amma in the movie.

Further, she bagged another project by signing the role of Shaheen Baig in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Lakadbaggha is also one of her recognized projects. Her television career consists of several shows like Savitri, Woh Apna Sa, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's special post on taking 200 wickets in IPL; Vicky Jain congratulates cricketer