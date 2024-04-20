LSD 2 director Dibakar Banerjee is UPSET over film getting fewer screens as non-performing 'Huge' movie booked cinemas

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's latest film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, has created a decent buzz on social media. However, when the film was released this Friday, it had a low opening at the box office.

Dibakar has now blamed it on a biggie released two weeks ago, which received a cold response at the box office but still occupied all the screens. According to the filmmaker, his film didn't get enough screens because of this.

Dibakar Banerjee on LSD 2 not getting enough screens because of a Big film taking over all theaters

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Dibakar Banerjee talked about why his film had a slow start at the box office. He said that sometimes, a film has a transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny, and real situation and sometimes it happens through a brute force.

Explaining his point, Dibakar said, "If you have the money, for example, what is happening right now? LSD 2 has released today, there is another film that has released today, and the ground reality is that about two weeks ago another huge film released that unfortunately didn't do well for itself. But it had booked many cinema theatres in advance. It had spent that money, so now those screens can't be used, or one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting monies, figuring out what the deal is."

He added, "But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?”

Notably, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan were released recently on Eid and didn't do well at the box office.

Dibakar Banerjee says that the industry is 'little obsolete'

The filmmaker shared insights on how the industry is a 'little obsolete' and protects mediocrity. "One hallmark of Bollywood is that we are always a little obsolete. It is very consistent; we were never ahead, and we were never too behind. Just obsolete enough to make sure we never start a trend, we always follow. That space of obsolescence is also trying to protect mediocrity because we need many, many products, and all of them can’t be quality."

The director added while making his point, "So, we need people to get used to mediocrity so that they consume and get inside that kind of a narrative. What that does is, if something is trying to buck the trend, it has to work despite everything."

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the dark side of today's digital world. Flooded with familiar social media icons, the film addresses our obsession with sharing, connecting, and consuming online content. Director Dibakar Banerjee takes an unflinching approach, showcasing the raw realities of the digital age. The film was released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

