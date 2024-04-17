When Karan Johar helped Dibakar Banerjee pick his outfit for Paris event; LSD 2 director recalls

Dibakar Banerjee is gearing up for his directorial sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. With the recently released trailer and teaser, the film has generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts and fans. Now, in a recent interview, Dibakar Banerjee opened up about his bond with fellow director and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Dibakar Banerjee reveals Karan Johar styled him in Paris

During a chat with Siddharth Kanan, Dibakar Banerjee remembered a story from when he was in Paris. He talked about how he enjoyed working with directors like Karan, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. Karan was the one who took the first step to befriend everyone.

Dibakar believes that because of these famous directors and producers, his films get promoted well and reach more people. He also mentioned how he didn't hesitate to say yes to working in Bombay Talkies because it could help his brand.

He shared an incident where Karan helped him with his hair and outfit in Paris. He felt a caring side of the filmmaker there. Dibakar described it as Karan Johar taking him under his wing because he felt like an outsider. Since Dibakar wasn't good with fashion, Karan designed an outfit for him to wear to a premiere.

Dibakar Banerjee talks about LSD 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Banerjee recalled that Ektaa Kapoor was captivated by the story of Love Sex Aur Dhokha when she first heard it. Later, in 2019-2020, she approached Dibakar and expressed her desire to make a sequel to the film.

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The trailer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 offers a glimpse into the film's exploration of the dark side of today's digital world. Flooded with familiar social media icons, the trailer paints a picture of our obsession with sharing, connecting, and consuming online content. Director Dibakar Banerjee takes an unflinching approach, showcasing the raw realities of the digital age. Prepare for a story that delves into the impact of social media on love and relationships in this hyper-connected world.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

