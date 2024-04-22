Akshay Kumar’s co-star Manushi Chhillar reacts to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s poor performance at box office

Manushi Chhillar ventured into acting almost five years after winning the crown of Miss World 2017. The actress made her debut with 2022’s film Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar which miserably tanked at the box office. She then featured in films like The Great Indian Family, Operation Valentine, and most recently Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Unfortunately, all of them failed too.

Recently she spoke to Zoom about her stand on the massive debacle of her film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring the biggies Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Manushi Chhillar on her box office failures

In the recently released Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Manushi played the character of Captain Misha. Talking about the film’s fate, she said, “As an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with.”

How does Manushi Chhillar deal with the fate of her box office verdicts?

The 26-year-old went on to add, “For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Other than Manushi Chhillar, Akshay, and Tiger, the action thriller also starred Alaya F in a pivotal character with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy also made special appearances in the film. BMCM which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crores has so far earned Rs 52.25 crores net after its second weekend run in the theatres.

On the work front, Manushi will be next seen in John Abraham’s Tehran. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, this political action-thriller also stars Neeru Bajwa.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's co-star Manushi Chhillar addresses questions of age gap; hopes to 'romance younger heroes'