Mahesh Bhatt says Pooja Bhatt has resemblance to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha; pens birthday note for daughter

Indian film director and actress Pooja Bhatt recently turned 52. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi and rose to fame. She was recently seen in the Bigg Boss OTT 2. A while ago, Pooja shared a long birthday note written by her producer father Mahesh Bhatt in which it was mentioned that she has a resemblance to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor.

Pooja Bhatt shares Mahesh Bhatt's long note for her birthday

On February 25, a while ago, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her father Mahesh Bhatt, and also the long birthday note that her father wrote for her.

The long note reads, "Note from my father- Pooja, I tread softly through the dimly lit corridors of Ganatra Maternity Hospital, the sunlight casting a surreal glow. As I approach the glass door, my eyes fix on you, nestled in a crib beside another infant. In that moment, I’m struck by your chubby cheeks, flushed with anger – a tiny rebel protesting your abrupt departure from the realm of divinity into this harsh reality. Since then, you’ve journeyed through life, stumbling,rising and ultimately finding your footing in a way only you could."

Explaining how she has a resemblance to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor, the note further reads, "Each season of your life has sculpted you into the person you are today,yet the river of existence flows endlessly.I often find myself marveling at your resemblance to our darling Raha-both brimming with innocence & an insatiable thirst for life. Happy birthday, my dear child."

He further added, "As you navigate the depths of life’s ocean, it will both enchant and bewilder you. Your task is to seek your truth relentlessly, yet never fully grasp it. For the day you do, you cease to truly live. I’m grateful you continue to search, for in that pursuit lies the essence of being alive. With all my love, Papa."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Pooja is born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife Soni Razdan's daughters.

