Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 30: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wants Aryan Khan to play Shah Rukh Khan's Sunil if remake happens

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one of the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema history. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in the lead roles was released in 1994. Today, February 25, Kundan Shah's directorial turned 30. During a recent interview, Suchitra opened up on the possibility of the film's sequel and said that Aryan Khan might be a good fit in dad SRK's role if a remake ever happens.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was asked about the possibility of a Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sequel and who should play the lead roles.

Suchitra said, "I used to keep getting asked this for many years: Who do you think could play the new Sunil and Anna? I would say probably Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but they are also too old for this now. You need somebody completely new, young, and vulnerable. Maybe Kaveri could play Anna. Well, I would have said Aryan Khan can play Sunil but then he is not into acting.”

Discussing the possibility of the film's sequel, Krishnamoorthi said that the film's not-so-happy ending was a part of its charms. She further added that it was a slice-of-life film, that’s why it worked and in life, there are heartbreaks. Everything is not a happy ending and she felt that probably there should be a sequel about how it fell apart for Anna and Chris, and Sunil, who by then has built a big name for himself, comes back into Anna’s life but also adds, "some films should not be touched. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa should not be touched."

Shah Rukh Khan makes sweet post on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completes 30 years

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan dropped an adorable note as his 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years of release.

Re-sharing a Red Chillies Entertainment post, SRK wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

