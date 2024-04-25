Ranbir Kapoor’s sister recalls father Rishi Kapoor's last memory; regrets not picking up his missed call

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. He may not be with us anymore but his fans still have a special place for him in their hearts. We have read so much about his last days and treatment but now his daughter Riddhima Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni spoke about the tough times in an interview.

Talking to Gallata Plus, Riddhima and Bharat opened up about the late actor’s last days, how the family dealt with his loss, and how everyone was trolling them for not looking sad.

Riddhima Sahni recalls Rishi Kapoor shooting in Delhi for Sharmaji Namkeen

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni revealed that even during his last days, the only thing that the late actor wanted to do was face the camera and make movies. Even when he was in the hospital in New York, all that Ranbir Kapoor's father could think about was his movies. He often questioned whether he be able to work again or will people take him in their films. He was also concerned about being able to finish the movies that he started.

Recalling times from Rishi’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen’s shoot in Delhi, Riddhima revealed that he was under medical supervision. She quipped that even though the entire family wanted him to take it easy, he was shooting all over Delhi and enjoying street food.

Riddhima Sahni on spending Diwali with Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima revealed that Rishi Kapoor first flew to New York in 2018 for his treatment and in 2019 he came back and looked much better. But the cancer came back very quickly and aggressively. “We did spend Diwali together, we went out. He was very excited,” she shared, and added, “He was so happy, attended all the Diwali parties, we spent Diwali together and next thing, in a few months, he is back in the hospital.”

Talking about being trolled for not looking upset during the time when Rishi Kapoor passed away, Riddhima said that it was the ‘worst phase’ of their lives. She also added that people do not know what they went through.

She further added that when her dad passed away, she was in Delhi and couldn’t be with him in his last moments. Due to the lockdown, she had to seek special permission to travel by road and reached only after the last rites. She recalled being informed about the passing away through Facetime.

Riddhima shared another emotional memory and revealed that the late actor had called her two days before passing away but she could not pick his call. “He tried to call me two days before this happened. He gave me a missed call, I still have it on my phone. That was his last missed call to me and I thought… I wish I had taken that. After that, he couldn’t really respond or talk because he was in the hospital and I still have that missed call saved. I took a screenshot and I saved it. Because that was the last time he called me to actually talk to me. I called him after that but he couldn’t speak,” she said.

