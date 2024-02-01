Are you a true 'Lord' Bobby Deol fan? Answer fun questions to find out how well you know the Animal star

Bobby Deol made a massive return to the big screens with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His relatively small yet powerful screen presence in the role of an antagonist made fans go gaga. The mammoth fandom soared all the more high after the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that prior to Animal, the actor has received ample amount of love from the fans in the 90s for his chocolate looks in movies like Soldier, Bichhoo amongst others.

Over the years, his stardom has touched newer heights as fans lovingly call him ‘Lord Bobby’. Well, this time we are actually testing if you really are a true 'Lord' Bobby Deol fan. Here are some of the questions based on the life of this celebrated star and being an ardent admirer, to answer these questions won’t be a hard nut to crack. So, scroll down and answer the questions to prove your love for the Animal actor.

