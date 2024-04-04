Mahira Khan reveals people were 'ugly crying' at her wedding with Salim Karim: 'Gora DJs and waiters...'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known for her roles in films like Raees and TV shows like Humsafar, recently shared insights into her wedding with businessman Salim Karim. The private ceremony occurred in October 2023. In a recent video, Mahira reminisced about her wedding, recalling some heartwarming and humorous moments from the event.

Mahira Khan talks about her intimate wedding

Discussing her intimate wedding in a viral video, Mahira expressed, "The DJs, waiters, everyone was in tears. There wasn't a dry eye in the venue. We were all just ugly crying. It was such a small and intimate affair, a true moment of trust and letting go."

Mahira Khan on pregnancy rumors

Addressing rumors surrounding her pregnancy following her marriage to Salim Karim, Mahira debunked them in a YouTube video interview with Mashion. When questioned about the strangest rumor she had heard about herself, Mahira responded, 'Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not peculiar; it's just a rumor. I don't know where it originated from. Perhaps it's because I've gained weight, but then they also claimed I've quit a Netflix series and a significant film, which isn't true.'

Mahira Khan talks about hubby Salim Karim

In the same YouTube interview, Mahira shared her thoughts on her husband, Salim Karim. When asked about what she likes and dislikes about him, she replied, 'Do I really have to answer that? I dislike that he's not expressive, but I tolerate it. Sometimes, I prefer silence, but he enjoys having music on all the time. As soon as he wakes up, he wants the music playing. I prefer the sounds of birds...But I appreciate that he tolerates my preference for having breakfast alone.'

Mahira Khan on personal and professional front

Mahira Khan exchanged vows with Salim Karim on October 2, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan. On the professional front, Mahira's latest appearance was in the Pakistani drama action film The Legend of Maula Jatt, where she starred alongside Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Her upcoming project is the film Neelofar, and she garnered acclaim for her role in the miniseries Razia.

