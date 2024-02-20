THROWBACK: Did you know Ananya Panday has connection with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's Raees?

Ananya Panday has gradually made it to the list of talented newcomers in the Indian film industry even though she has worked only in a handful of films till now. But it’s a lesser-known fact that she was a part of a film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Read on to know more!

Did you know Ananya Panday worked as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's Raees?

A couple of months ago, Ananya Panday was in a conversation with Curly Tales wherein she spoke about her recently released coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. While munching on some snacks, the actress revealed when did she start working. She stated, “I was an AD (Assistant Director) when I was 16 on Raees but I was an intern and I didn’t get paid. It was more for the experience. But I was not there for very long because it was in the middle of my board exams but I wanted to work somehow. But then my first proper pay cheque would have been my first movie,” said the actress who debuted with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019.

Ananya’s co-actor Adarsh Gourav was also part of the same interview. Answering the same question for himself, The White Tiger actor divulged, “My first pay cheque was when I sang a song with Sukhwinder Singh when I was thirteen years old in a film called Black and White. I sang the chorus with him and we recorded it in a studio in Juhu and I got Rs 5000 in cash. It was all Rs 100 or Rs 500 notes and it was a really fat (bundle),” he smiled.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s work front

Born to actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Panday, Ananya has been closely attached to the Hindi film industry. After her acting debut with SOTY 2, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Who the same year. Some of her other projects are Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will be next seen in Control.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose together; PICS from recent event go viral