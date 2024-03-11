Needless to say, Mahira Khan is one of the most versatile actresses whose popularity has found ways beyond the boundaries of Pakistan. She has crafted a special place in the hearts of fans and never misses an opportunity to prove her acting prowess. Apart from her professional life, Mahira stays in the spotlight due to her personal life. The actress recently discussed the pregnancy rumors that she heard recently.

Mahira Khan opens up about her pregnancy rumors

In an unfiltered episode with Mashion, Mahira Khan sat down to share a few unheard experiences of her. She was also asked to reveal the weirdest rumor she had ever heard about herself. The Raees actress said, "That I'm pregnant. It's not weird. It is just a rumor. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I have put on weight."She further added that she heard a rumor that stated she had left any series or a big film. Mahira expressed, "Then they also said that I have left a Netflix series and a major film, but it's not true."

Mahira Khan talks about her husband

Continuing her candid talk, the Humsafar fame light-heartedly shared how she hates that her husband is not expressive. Later, Mahira stated, "Sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. And I like it to be like. I like listening to the sounds of birds. I love the fact that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

About Mahira Khan

On October 2nd, 2023, Mahira Khan got married to her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim. The duo tied the knot in Bhurban, Pakistan. Previously, the actress was married to Ali Askari, and they were together until 2015. Mahira and Ali have a son who was born in 2009.

On the professional front, she made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Raees and starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is also known for dramas such as Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Main Manto, and others.

