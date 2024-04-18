Oh, so gorgeous! This is how we usually fall in love with Mahira Khan's stunning saree looks. Whether it is about owing vibrant patterns or subtle colors, the Pakistani actress surely knows how to win hearts with her stunning traditional appearances.

This time, extending belated Eid wishes to her fans on social media, the Humsafar fame shared a beautiful video wearing a white saree.

Mahira Khan channels her inner fairy in a white embroidered saree

A few hours ago, popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan posted a serene video on her official Instagram handle wishing fans 'Eid Mubarak.' In the video, she is seen wearing a white net saree featuring intricate embroidery designs.

Exuding peaceful vibes, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress wore a matching blouse with golden designs at its borders. The broad straps and V-cut neck were a total work of art. While flaunting her curves, Mahira Khan looked dreamy and angelic beyond all comparison. She draped the saree to perfection, and the open pallu style turned out to be fabulous, adding a more classy touch to her Eid-special look.

Mahira tied her hair into a regular low bun. To let her saree steal the limelight, the actress took the route of minimal makeup. The way the sun kissed her face enhanced her alluring beauty like nothing else. She completed her look by wearing a pair of traditional jutti. Adding contrast to her look, Mahira Khan wore green bangles and a pearl necklace. Her million-dollar smile acted as the cherry on the cake!

Have a look at Mahira Khan's Eid outfit:

Fans shower love on Mahira Khan's Eid look

Reacting to Mahira Khan's dreamy appearance, one of her fans wrote, "Eid ka chand ab aya hai." A netizen mentioned, "Saari duniya surkh gulabo pe marti hai lekin use safed gulab pasand hai white colour uska favourite colour jo hai @mahirahkhan." Another comment read, "White is made for you; you're looking so gorgeous, MashaAllah."

For the uninitiated, Mahira Khan is known for various acclaimed Pakistani dramas, including Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

