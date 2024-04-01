Mahira Khan has not only proved her acting prowess in numerous films but has also impressed fans with her impeccable skills in television shows. The Pakistani actress often makes headlines due to her illustrious career. However, following her marriage to Salim Karim, rumors about her pregnancy dominated the media. While Mahira has already dismissed such rumors, this time, the actress opened up about a few candid incidents that took place at her wedding with Salim.

Mahira Khan shares her marriage insights

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan candidly discussed how her photos in the bridal attire were clicked just by 'chance.' She said, "Usually, wedding photographers take your pictures before the Nikah, whether in a studio or where you are getting married. That I was like no. I said that I cannot shoot with Salim before we sign the Nikah, like the papers. He should see me afterward. So, that's what I wanted."

Divulging further, Mahira explained that the photographers mentioned that the light would go away by the time she and Salim Karim would sign the Nikah documents and be available to pose together for the wedding pictures. Talking about her entry, the Humsafar actress expressed, "I entered. I was separate. I was in another corner, he was in another corner. He was in a sehera and I had my veil."

Advertisement

"We signed the Nikah papers, and that's when I walked towards him, and he saw me for the first time. And that's what I wanted as a bride, " she added. Mahira then elaborated that she was asked to come for the pictures as the sun was going down. Explaining the struggle to get her wedding photos, the actress commented how the photographers managed to click her pictures at the last moment as they needed to click the snapshots before the sun would set entirely. Further, the Raees fame elaborated that she did not want editorial or posing pictures.

Mahira Khan reveals her marriage was not sponsored

In another segment of the interview, Mahira Khan revealed that her wedding was not sponsored. She said, "Humse sab ne paise liye hain. Aisi koi baat nahi hai (Everyone has taken money from us. There's nothing like this)."

For the uninitiated, Mahira Khan married Salim Karim, her longtime partner and businessman, on October 1, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan. Before him, the actress married Ali Askari in 2007, and the relationship lasted till 2015. They share a son who was born in 2009.

Mahira Khan's work in the industry

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Apart from having a prolific career in television shows, she has appeared in numerous films. Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film also featured popular faces, including Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

On her professional front, she is all geared up for her upcoming film titled Neelofar. It stars Fawad Khan, and it marks the duo's third collaboration, following the television show Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt movie. On the other hand, Mahira landed her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the crime drama Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released in 2016 on Eid but later got postponed to January 2017.

Speaking of Pakistani dramas featuring Mahira Khan, Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, and Sadqay Tumhare are some of the popular ones. Recently, she gained acclaim for the miniseries Razia.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumors, reveals she hates THIS about hubby Salim