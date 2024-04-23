Meet actor who started as VJ, won hearts with her serials, debuted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and married a businessman

Several actors who are now considered as popular in the industry came from completely different professions. Some were engineers while some quit their Army officer dream to begin their acting career. This article is going to tell about one such female actor who used to be a Video Jockey (VJ) and later debuted in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Today's pick for us is one of the most popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan. She recently made headlines after tying the knot with businessman Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan's journey of debuting in Bollywood

Born on 21 December 1984, Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actor who primarily works in Urdu films and television. She began her career as a VJ in 2006.

Khan made her acting debut with the social drama film Bol. In the same year, she also appeared on television with the drama series Neeyat. Mahira is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama Humsafar.

Speaking about her Bollywood debut, she was featured in the action romance Raees (2017) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This film made her popular in the industry.

Mahira Khan's early life

The actor attended Foundation Public School and completed her O-Levels. She moved to California for higher education, where she attended Santa Monica College at the age of 17. She joined the University of Southern California for her bachelor's degree but did not complete the course and returned to Pakistan in 2008.

Have a look at Mahira Khan's profile:

Mahira Khan's personal life

Mahira Khan married Salim Karim, her longtime partner and businessman, on October 1, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan. For her special day, the actor wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She also opted for matching diamond jewelry. On the other hand, Salim was seen in a black sherwani and blue turban.

Before Salim Karim, the actress married Ali Askari in 2007, and the relationship lasted till 2015. They share a son who was born in 2009.

Meanwhile, apart from having a prolific career in television shows, Mahira has appeared in numerous films. Mahira was recently seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film also featured popular faces, including Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

