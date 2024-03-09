Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumors, reveals she hates THIS about hubby Salim

Mahira Khan, a beloved Pakistani actress, has graced screens in numerous films and TV shows during her illustrious career. Recent online whispers hinted at her pregnancy and departure from a Netflix project. However, in a recent candid interview, Khan dismissed these speculations. The video not only quashes pregnancy rumors but also sheds light on her relationship with husband Salim Karim, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her personal life.

Mahira Khan talks about her pregnancy rumors

During the YouTube video interview with Mashion, Mahira was questioned about the strangest rumor she had heard about herself. She responded, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird; it's just a rumor. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."

Mahira Khan on what she hates about Hubby Salim Karim

When questioned about what she adores, dislikes, and puts up with in Salim, Mahira Khan responded with a smile, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

Mahira Khan on personal and professional front

Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim, on October 2nd, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan. Previously, she was married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015, and they share a son born in 2009.

On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Her upcoming project is the film Neelofar. In television, she gained acclaim for the miniseries Razia.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film received positive reviews and achieved moderate success, depicting the rise to power of the titular character in Gujarat, reportedly inspired by the life of Abdul Lateef.

