Maidaan New Poster OUT: Ajay Devgn evokes sense of patriotism; trailer to release on THIS date

In the lineup of exciting projects, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is eagerly anticipated. Directed by Amit Sharma, this biographical sports drama is a tribute to the golden years of Indian Football (1952-1962) under Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The team celebrated victories in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. Despite wrapping up most of the filming by the end of 2019, unexpected events caused delays. Now, Ajay Devgn has shared a fresh poster on Instagram, revealing the trailer release date and stirring up more buzz for this much-awaited film.

Maidaan new poster and trailer release date

Ajay Devgn just hopped on Instagram to unveil a fresh poster from his upcoming movie, Maidaan and also revealed the trailer release date. The trailer of the movie will be out on 7th March, 2024. The poster is absolutely stunning, and in his caption, he teases us with the promise of "an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football!"

Take a look:

About Maidaan

In a chat with The New Indian last year, Boney Kapoor opened up about the challenges the film faced. The pandemic and unpredictable weather caused significant delays. Originally, he leased a piece of land for six months, but due to the setbacks, he had to extend it, leading to extra costs. Managing large crowds was another hurdle, and he expressed frustration over not receiving sufficient insurance compensation for the delays.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao also play crucial roles in the film. The teaser, released in March last year, heightened fans' anticipation, and updates about the film have been eagerly awaited ever since.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Alongside Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is currently diving into the production of Singham Again, the highly anticipated addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe and the third chapter in the Singham series. The previous installment, also named Singham Again, hit screens in 2014 and received a phenomenal response. Following its success, new characters like Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, were introduced into the cop universe.

Singham Again is set to take the universe to new heights, bringing in fresh faces like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The movie will also reunite Kareena Kapoor Khan with her role as Ajay's love interest from Singham Returns. Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include Shaitaan, Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

