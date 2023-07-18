EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor gets LA-based company for Maidaan Trailer; Ajay Devgn starrer packs a solid punch

The Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the lead is among the most awaited films of 2023. The film is set in the timeline of 1952 to 1962 and celebrates the golden era of Indian Football under the leadership of coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios and the countdown for its release has now officially begun. Pinkvilla got an exclusive opportunity to watch the trailer of Maidaan and this one has all the elements that one expects of a solid sport drama.

Ajay Devgn packs a punch in Maidaan Trailer

The trailer is a roller coaster ride with drama and emotions that showcase the journey of underdogs and how one man’s courage becomes a hope for the country. Rather than packaging it with mere intercuts of the football field, the makers have taken the scale of the film wider by bringing in the dramatic and emotional undertones, making you root for the characters already. The dialogues by Ajay Devgn have dept and the larger-than-life visuals get the elevation with some dialogues that amp the overall impact.

Ajay Devgn seems to have outdone himself as far as performance is concerned as his character has the elements of hope, pride, dignity, and also the contrast with elements of humiliation for dreaming big. The trailer indicates another power-packed performance for Devgn and he has got the much-needed support from his team of football players. AR Rahman’s background score lends the vibe of an international sports drama. The production values are top-notch, and it’s something that one gets from all Boney Kapoor productions.

Boney Kapoor gets LA Based Company to work on Maidaan Trailer

The trailer cut is around 2 minutes and 49 seconds and producer Boney Kapoor got an LA Based Company on board to bring out an asset that can package the triumph of the Indian Football Team doing justice to the golden era of football. Boney Kapoor too is supremely excited to bring out his visual spectacle on the big screen this year and take the audience on a cinematic ride via his underdog story. An official release date announcement is round the corner as the filmmaker has the final print ready to explode for the audience. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada too and the work is in progress for a trailer in respective languages.

