Main Yahaan Hoon vocalist Udit Narayan bows down in front of legendary singer Asha Bhosle proving respect never goes out of style; WATCH

Senior Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Mumbai residence on September 15. While posing for the paparazzi at the event, ace vocalist Udit Narayan acknowledged her presence and quickly went to seek the blessings of the 91-year-old playback singer.

In a clip from the event, Asha Bhosle can be seen posing for the shutterbugs along with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Both of them wore mint-green sarees in different materials for the religious event. Soon after, Udit Narayan comes into the frame and holds the veteran singer’s hand. He quickly bends, intending to seek her blessings. After exchanging pleasantries, all of them posed together.

While the two talented singers attended the star-studded event, they were joined by many famous B-town faces. Newly wedded couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a stylish entry at the Ganesh puja. They were joined by Sanjay Dutt who made everyone go gaga with his effortless look and swag. He was joined by Hero No. 1 Govinda who arrived donning an all-white ensemble. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was among the many stars who came to be part of the event. She stunned in a neon pink and green saree.

Senior actors, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover had a reunion at the event. They were followed by Rohit Shetty who looked dapper in his black and white traditional look. Apart from them, celebs like Aayush Sharma, Jeetendra, Shekhar Suman, R. Madhavan, Mrunal Thakur, Divya Khosla Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, filmmaker Atlee Kumar, Oryy, and others joined the celebration. In the first half of September 15, Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma also visited the CM's residence to seek blessings from the elephant God.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to his social media handles and dropped a series of images from the puja hosted at his Mumbai home. The carousel of photos featured the Sikandar actor and his sister Arpita performing the holy ceremony. The Tiger 3 actor arrived dressed in a dual-toned purple shirt with a pair of denims. As for his little sister, she donned an embellished salwar-suit in emerald green.

