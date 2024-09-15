Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s house along with sister Arpita; PICS

The entire nation has been celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Amidst this, Sikandar star Salman Khan visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his sister Arpita Khan on Saturday.

Today, on September 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to his social media handles and shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The album of pictures showed Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan becoming a part of the holy occasion. The post began with a photo of the brother-sister duo beaming a sweet smile and standing with folded hands in front of the idol as they sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The following picture featured CM Eknath Shinde offering the Sikandar actor a bouquet, a colorful scarf, a shreefal, and a cute Lord Ganesha idol. In another picture, we can see Arpita was also offered the same momentum.

According to the caption, the actor and his sister visited them on Saturday. Apart from Salman and his sister, Shinde’s son and MP Dr. Srikant Shinde and more were also present. For the special occasion, Salman opted for a blue shirt and matching denim, whereas Arpita was seen carrying a green traditional outfit.

Notably, earlier this week, Salman, enjoying and immersing himself in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the actor shared a video that featured the entire Khan family, including Arpita Khan, her actor-husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan, Nirvaan, and Alizeh Agnihotri, among others. They were seen dancing their hearts out as they bid adieu to Bappa.

Salman also performed the aarti and whispered prayers into Lord Ganesha's ears. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," the post was captioned.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar; backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The hard-core action entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal in the key roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sharman Joshi has also joined forces for the much-awaited film. The 3 Idiots actor has already started shooting for his part. The film is slated to release next year on Eid 2025.

