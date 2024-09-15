WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal make stylish entry at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati celebrations; Govinda, Rohit Shetty and more also join

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his Mumbai residence on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As customary, he invited all of Bollywood to seek blessings from the elephant God. Earlier today, Salman Khan and his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, visited CM’s home. Now, a host of celebs, right from newly wedded couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Shetty, Jeetendra, Shilpa Shetty and others arrived for Ganpati darshan.

After enjoying their exhilarating vacation, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wore their finest outfits and unexpectedly entered Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s residence to seek blessing from Ganpati Bappa. Dressed in traditional attire, the lovebirds posed with their brightest smiles for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt made a dapper entry at the religious event. In his simple plain white kurta and black salwar, he ate many youngsters at once. His beard and mustache look is enough to make his fans swoon even today.

Take a look:

The ever-so-stylist, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made eyes pop with her green and neon pink saree at the event. She accessorized her look with a diamond and emerald choker, matching earrings , and a couple of bangles. The Sukhee star also matched her golden shoes with her potli bag.

Take a look:

Arriving next were senior stars of B-town, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover. Both of them reunited at the Ganpati celebration and posed together for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Industry’s Hero No. 1, Govinda brought his swag to the event. The actor arrived sporting an all-white ensemble complete with white shoes. Don’t miss his friendly wave to the media covering the star-studded event.

Take a look:

The dashing filmmaker Rohit Shetty also made a stylish entry at the event to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings. He wore a simple white kurta and salwar with a black waistcoat.

Take a look:

Apart from these, celebs like Aayush Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shekhar Suman, Udit Nayaran, Asha Bhosle, R. Madhavan, Oryy, Jackky Bhagnani, filmmaker Atlee Kumar and others joined the celebration.

